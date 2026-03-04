Say It’s Not So: A Pizza Slump In New Jersey and America? [Photos]

A pizza slump? I never thought I’d ever hear those words. A major pizza company has announced that they plan to close approximately 300 restaurants throughout America.

The news was released in Papa Johns detailed annual report.

Papa Johns Has Not Announced Which Restaurants Will Close

But, they have announce that about 200 restaurants will close this year and another 100 restaurants will close next year

Why Is The Demand For Takeout Pizza Plunging?

There doesn’t seem to be any one correct answer. But, it appears as though Americans are tightening their belts as many families are feeling the bench these days.

Artificial Intelligence

Tech firms are making significant cuts, as artificial intelligence continues to create efficiencies that results in companies needing fewer human employees.

Papa Johns

Has reduced its workforce by about 7%

Todd Penegor, Papa Johns President and Chief Executive Officer said:

We are encouraged by the progress we are making in our transformation as we further reinforce our brand health, sharpen our value proposition, build our innovation pipeline, and enhance the customer experience. These actions, alongside recent changes to our organizational structure to drive efficiencies, provide a strong foundation for our future, said Penegor.

Great Pizza’s Throughout Atlantic County, New Jersey

Featuring, Tony’s Baltimore Grill, Capri Pizza, Tony Baloney’s, Squares & Fare, Manco & Manco and others. See if you can tell which is which.

SOURCE: Papa Johns Annual Report.

