Updated List: The 10 Most Wanted People in Pennsylvania

Authorities in the Keystone State have updated their list of the ten most wanted people in Pennsylvania.

The ten, who are all men, are wanted for either sexual-related crimes — several against children — or homicide.

Four of the ten listed below were last known to live within an hour or so of the Philadelphia area.

If you have seen any of the ten people listed below, you are urged to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 472-8477 or 9-1-1.

10 Most Wanted People in Pennsylvania

Freddy Calle of Hazleton

Freddy Calle of Hazelton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Freddy Calle of Hazelton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Freddy Calle of Hazleton is 5' 7" tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by police after allegedly raping a child.

Brandon Eugene Revis of Aliquippa

Brandon Eugene Revis of Aliquippa PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Brandon Eugene Revis of Aliquippa PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Brandon Eugene Revis is 5' 9", 170 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

He is wanted for an alleged homicide.

Michael Edward Akerly of Erie

Michael Edward Akerly of Erie PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Michael Edward Akerly of Erie PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Michael Edward Akerly is 6' 4", 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is wanted for an alleged rape and aggravated indecent assault incident in Erie in 1998.

Authorities say he has been seen in parts of Pennsylvania, New York, and North Carolina, and is known to frequent music stores and recording studios.

James Garland Watts of Clairton

James Garland Watts of Clairton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police James Garland Watts of Clairton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

James Garland Watts is wanted for an alleged homicide and attempted homicide in 2008 in Allegany County.

He is described as 5' 7", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Russell Edward Mason of Wilcox

Russell Edward Mason of Wilcox PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Russell Edward Mason of Wilcox PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Russell Edward Mason is wanted by police for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

He is 5' 10", 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Benicio Antoi Benifield of Easton

Benicio Antoi Benifield of Easton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Benicio Antoi Benifield of Easton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Benicio Antoi Benifield is 6' tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by police for allegedly raping a child.

Gerado Cruz-Hernandez of Norristown

Gerado Cruz-Hernandez of Norristown PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Gerado Cruz-Hernandez of Norristown PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Authorities say Gerado Cruz-Hernandez is wanted for multiple counts of rape and related charges involving a 12-year-old girl in 2013 in Norristown.

He is 5' 11", 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his left arm.

Jimmy Carlton Henry, Jr., of Lock Haven

Jimmy Carlton Henry Jr of Lock Haven PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Jimmy Carlton Henry Jr of Lock Haven PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Jimmy Carlton Henry, Jr., is 6' 1", 235 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is wanted by police for allegedly raping a child.

Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle, DE

Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle DE is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle DE is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle, Delaware, is wanted after allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in Chester County in 1999.

He is 6' 2", 270 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bradley Andrew Buchanan of West Chester

Bradley Andrew Buchanan of West Chester PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Bradley Andrew Buchanan of West Chester PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Police say Bradley Andrew Buchanan is wanted for allegedly raping a child.

He is 6' 5", 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.