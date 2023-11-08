Report: Popular Chicken Restaurant Chain Closes 2 NJ Locations

Published reports say a national quick-serve restaurant chain that's known for its chicken tenders has abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey.

Quick facts

If you think it's easy to own a restaurant, consider this: the National Restaurant Association estimates a 20% success rate for all restaurants, about 60% of restaurants fail in their first year, and 80% fail within five years of opening.

Yes -- there is a 4-in-5 chance that the new restaurant that you just discovered will be gone within a handful of years, even in a state packed with nine million people like New Jersey.

Latest closures

PDQ, a chain known for its chicken offerings, has closed its restaurants right off of the Atlantic City Expressway in Sicklerville and in Cherry Hill on Haddonfield Road, not too far from the Cherry Hill Mall.

Details on why the chain closed those locations was not released; they simply said they will miss seeing their loyal customers everyday.

PDQ's location on Route 73 in Marlton remains open.

Crowded chicken landscape

The chicken-based restaurant landscape continues to become more and more crowded, especially in Cherry Hill where a new Chick-fil-A recently opened while Raising Canes, another quick-service chain, is debuting in South Jersey.

PDQ's history

PDQ, which stands for People Dedicated to Quality, opened its first store in Tampa, FL, in 2011 and currently has about five dozen locations across the nation, primarily in the southeast.

