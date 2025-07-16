New Jersey’s ‘No touch’ Law Explained and How to Avoid a $600 Fine
Heads up to those in the Garden State: if you violate New Jersey's "no touch" law, it could cost you dearly.
We're talking hundreds of dollars in fines, three points, and even a suspension of your driver's license.
Yeah, the state is taking this pretty seriously.
Why People are Confused
Lately, people have been discussing new "no touch" laws being enacted in neighboring states, such as Pennsylvania and New York, and some of those comments have made their way into New Jersey, causing some confusion.
And let's be honest, that confusion starts with the phrase, "no touch." That makes it sound like it's something sinister, like a violation of personal space or unwanted physical contact (or worse).
What NJ's "No Touch" Law Really Means
Truth be told, it has to do with hands-free cell phone use while you're driving. Again, nothing new for those of us here in New Jersey. But, perhaps, we could all use a refresher course.
According to the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission,
Texting, talking, using a map - basically anything other than driving - is dangerous because it takes your attention away from the road.
Good point — this isn't just about making phone calls. This also includes sending text messages, typing in an address to get directions, ordering coffee, or anything that involves you touching your phone.
And doing so does have its consequences. The NJMVC says a staggering 25 percent of all accidents involve drivers who use a cell phone.
But there is one exception: a handheld phone may be used for an emergency only, and the driver must keep one hand on the wheel at all times.
The Penalties for Breaking the Law
If you're not in an emergency and a police officer spots you using a phone, here are the penalties:
- FIRST OFFENSE: $200 minimum fine
- SECOND OFFENSE: $400 minimum fine
- THIRD OFFENSE: $600 minimum fine plus possible 90-day suspension of driver's license and three motor vehicle penalty points
And, yeah, your car insurance rates are going to skyrocket.
