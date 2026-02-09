A New Jersey woman is facing five counts of wire fraud for allegedly fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment money while working for the U.S. Postal Service.

45-year-old Samantha Jenkins of North Plainfield was arraigned in Trenton federal court last week.

Allegations Involving USPS Employment

According to federal authorities, for more than a year, Jenkins filed weekly certifications with the New Jersey Department of Labor in which she claimed she was not working, and was therefore eligible to receive unemployment benefits. But in reality, they say Jenkins was working for the USPS as a clerk.

As a result, she allegedly received tens of thousands of dollars in employment benefits she was not entitled to.

Officials also said that during this period, Jenkins' salary from the USPS and her unemployment benefits were deposited into one of her bank accounts and oftentimes, deposits from both entities were made just days apart from one another.

Each charge of wire fraud carries up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Senior Counsel Philip Lamparello thanked the FBI in Newark, special agents with the U.S. Postal Service, and special agents of the U.S. Department of Labor for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com