HILLSIDE — A massive fire that started in an auto body shop destroyed six businesses and displaced nearly two dozen people on Tuesday night with firefighters still on scene 12 hours later.

Mayor Dahlia Verteese said the fire was started around 6:30 p.m. by an explosion inside an auto body shop on Maple Avenue. It was fueled by exploding gas tanks from the many cars, flammable chemicals and a ruptured gas line that created thick black smoke that was visible 4 miles away at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Fox 5 New York reported that some of the explosions were so strong they shook nearby buildings. Verteese said it was the township's second-worst fire in 18 years.

"It's a wide range of products burning and then you have the structure itself on top of that. There's a gas line that ruptured so it's a gas fed fire so it's multiple modalities going on right now to make it difficult," Hillside Fire Chief Rashawn Carey told reporters.

Verteese said several businesses located along Maple Avenue in the block between Winans and Conklin avenues were destroyed, including a bodega, barber shops and a flower shop.

Toxic smoke prompts health warnings for residents

The fire also created conditions that led Verteese to warn residents who have respiratory issues to remain indoors due to the release of a toxic brew chemicals into the air. It also made firefighting especially difficult.

"Every time they go in the building and do an operation they have to come back outside and get medical treatment to make sure they're OK. I'm grateful we were able to get them all the equipment they needed to be safe," Verteese said.

Hillside Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Mary Dawkins told CBS New York that firefighters worked all night to monitor hotspots

Red Cross New Jersey said it assisted 19 people from six families with temporary housing, food and clothing.

