NJ man allegedly drunk in Chick-fil-a drive thru: Washington Twp. Police

Authorities in one Gloucester County community had a busy weekend, including arresting four people for DWI, one of which was reportedly in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru line.

The Washington Township Police Department says from Friday night through Monday morning, their officers responded to 300 calls for service, which also included a dozen motor vehicle crashes, two domestic disputes, three noise complaints, five shoplifting incidents, two missing children cases, and 26 motor vehicle stops.

Here are some of the more notable cases:

DWI Arrest: Workers at Chick-fil-A called reporting a man in their drive-thru was believed to be intoxicated. The man was identified as a Blackwood resident and he had his juvenile daughter in the vehicle. The subject was placed under arrest, processed, and released after blowing a .16 BAC.

Shoplifting/Warrant Arrest: Workers at Walmart called to report a woman with a Pug (dog) attempting to shoplift. The female fled on foot but was later identified as a Pine Hill resident with eight active warrants. She was placed under arrest.

DWI Arrest: An 18-year-old from Sicklerville was arrested for DWI after being stopped on Hurffville Road. He was processed and released to an adult after blowing a .12 BAC.

Warrant Arrest: A Philadelphia resident was arrested for multiple warrants during a motor vehicle stop.

MVC/DWI Arrest: A vehicle crashed into a pole near 425 Hurffville-Cross Keys Road. The operator of the vehicle, from Mullica Hill, was subsequently arrested for DWI and refused to submit breath samples.

MVC/DWI Arrest: A vehicle crashed into a pole at the bend in front of Zimmerman's Country Market. The operator of the vehicle, from Philadelphia, was subsequently arrested for DWI.

Shoplifting Arrest: Workers at ShopRite on Egg Harbor Rd. called to report a resident shoplifted $99.20 worth of food; the subject was arrested.

Shoplifting Arrest: A person was arrested for shoplifting over $800 worth of electronics from Target. He was processed, medically cleared, and, turned over to the Salem County Jail for incarceration.

Shoplifting: Workers at Walmart called to report a man in a gray sweatshirt who had shoplifted approximately $200 worth of merchandise and fled out of a rear fire exit.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.