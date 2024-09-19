FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A man from Essex County is in custody after attempting to lure who he thought was a teenage boy online, according to officials.

During an investigation that began in August out of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, a detective was undercover on a social media app, pretending to be a 14-year-old boy.

While monitoring the app, the detective was contacted by 48-year-old Jonar Arenas, of Bloomfield, the prosecutor's office said.

After discussions on and off the app, Arenas "attempted to set up a sexual encounter" with the boy, the prosecutor's office said.

That meeting was planned to occur in Freehold Borough, where Arenas was taken into custody on Wednesday, officials said.

Arenas was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending future court proceedings.

Arenas has been charged with luring, attempted sexual assault of a minor, and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

A conviction on such charges could mean years behind bars and a Megan's Law registration.

Anyone with information about Arenas or this incident can contact MCPO Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.

As of Thursday afternoon, the prosecutor's office did not have information about legal representation for Arenas.

