These are the 12 ‘most dangerous’ NJ roads for truck crashes

💥 Big-truck crashes are down, but fatalities are up

💥 Snow/ice is a major contributing factor

💥 One roadway takes the top three spots of the "most dangerous" list

Crashes involving large commercial trucks occur by the thousands on a yearly basis in the Garden State.

While the number of these collisions has fallen over time in New Jersey, fatalities tied to such crashes are on the rise, according to an analysis of federal data by 1Point21 Interactive.

The marketing agency conducted the research on behalf of personal injury lawyers in Cherry Hill.

"As you might expect, the busier roads, the busier highways, are going to have more of these collisions," researcher Brian Beltz told New Jersey 101.5.

Down from more than 6,000 in 2018, less than 2,400 big-truck accidents were recorded in 2023 throughout New Jersey, according to the analysis.

But New Jersey tallied as many as 88 deaths due to these crashes in 2021 alone (fatality statistics are delayed compared to general crash data).

From 2017 to 2021, in more than a third of fatal truck crashes, road conditions were snowy or icy, according to the analysis.

1Point21 Interactive compiled a list of the "most dangerous roads" in New Jersey, based on the number of truck accidents, injuries and fatalities reported from 2017 to 2024. Due to their size, some roadways (different sections) may be listed more than once.

NJ's worst roads for truck accidents

New Jersey Turnpike sign - Photo: Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New Jersey Turnpike, Middlesex County

⚫ 1,139 accidents

⚫ 766 injuries

⚫ 11 fatalities

New Jersey Turnpike, Union County

⚫ 809 accidents

⚫ 429 injuries

⚫ 8 fatalities

New Jersey Turnpike, Bergen County

⚫ 711 accidents

⚫ 538 injuries

⚫ 10 fatalities

Route 1 in Middlesex County (Google Street View) Route 1 in Middlesex County (Google Street View) loading...

Route 1, Middlesex County

⚫ 653 accidents

⚫ 387 injuries

⚫ 12 fatalities

Route 80, Morris County

⚫ 608 accidents

⚫ 382 injuries

⚫ 22 fatalities

Route 78 sign Route 78 sign (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Route 78, Hunterdon County

⚫ 583 accidents

⚫ 330 injuries

⚫ 6 fatalities

New Jersey Turnpike, Essex County

⚫ 512 accidents

⚫ 267 injuries

⚫ 9 fatalities

Route 287 in Riverdale (Google Maps) Route 287 in Riverdale (Google Maps) loading...

Route 287, Morris County

⚫ 451 accidents

⚫ 247 injuries

⚫ 1 fatality

Route 287, Somerset County

⚫ 416 accidents

⚫ 189 injuries

⚫ 7 fatalities

Route 9, Middlesex County

⚫ 409 accidents

⚫ 243 injuries

⚫ 7 fatalities

New Jersey Turnpike, Hudson County

⚫ 403 accidents

⚫ 237 injuries

⚫ 5 fatalities

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5