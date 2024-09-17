Retail theft getting out of hand in NJ: Would this law help?

⚫ A new bill aims to put a dent in organized retail theft

Retail theft has become an extremely profitable criminal enterprise in New Jersey, and some lawmakers have had enough.

A bipartisan measure introduced in the New Jersey Legislature aims to disrupt a pattern of coordinated cash-and-grabs by increasing penalties for those responsible.

Theft cost retailers more than $112 billion nationwide in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation. New Jersey lost an estimated $200 million in sales taxes.

"Our neighbors in New York and Pennsylvania have recently implemented new initiatives to crack down on organized retail theft resulting in these bad actors to target New Jersey instead," said Sen. Holly Schepisi, R-Bergen. "It is incumbent that the New Jersey Legislature move swiftly to fight this scourge."

Schepisi sponsors the bill with Democratic Sen. John Burzichelli.

What the bill does

Under the proposed law, being the leader of an organized retail theft would be upgraded to a crime of the first degree. That's punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $200,000, or both. The bill also upgrades penalties for a ringleader's failure to pay taxes on the items that were stolen.

Extended prison sentences, meanwhile, would be allowed for repeat offenders. Prosecutors can go back one year to aggregate shoplifting violations when determining the degree of the offense.

The legislation also upgrades penalties for thefts that turn violent. Anyone who assaults or injures a retail employee faces jail time and/or a fine.

"At the heart of the issue is really the safety of our communities and letting people know that New Jersey isn't open for crime," Schepisi said.

The bill also establishes a special unit within the Division of Criminal Justice related to retail theft, imposes packaging requirements to combat gift card fraud, and establishes a disorderly person's offense for individuals who help with the online sale of stolen goods.

