Child bicyclist in NJ left with serious injuries after being hit by car

Child bicyclist in NJ left with serious injuries after being hit by car

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration

🚓Happened Wednesday evening

🚓Bike, vehicle involved

🚓Condition of child

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A bike ride took a turn for the worst for a child this week in South Jersey.

Officers arrived at a crash scene just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on Chews Landing Road near Little Gloucester Road, according to Gloucester Township Police.

Canva/Google Maps
loading...

The minor was in the roadway at the time of arrival, and the driver of the vehicle was still present and cooperating.

The child was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” according to police; specific injuries and identities weren't shared by authorities.

Credit: MattGush
loading...

The driver is facing no criminal charges, and the township’s crash investigation team is handling the investigation.

SEE MORE: NJ city school district adds new tool to prevent potential threats

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call township police at 856-228-4500.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: The longest highways in America

Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration. Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM