GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A bike ride took a turn for the worst for a child this week in South Jersey.

Officers arrived at a crash scene just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on Chews Landing Road near Little Gloucester Road, according to Gloucester Township Police.

The minor was in the roadway at the time of arrival, and the driver of the vehicle was still present and cooperating.

The child was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” according to police; specific injuries and identities weren't shared by authorities.

The driver is facing no criminal charges, and the township’s crash investigation team is handling the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call township police at 856-228-4500.

