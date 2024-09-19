I’m a sucker for delicious spicy fried chicken, so I was thrilled to read this news.

The Red Chickz is opening three New Jersey locations.

The chain started on the west coast but now has intentions of moving eastward.

The Red Chickz offers some of the best Nashville Hot chicken sandwiches in the spicy food franchise world. First launched in downtown Los Angeles in 2018, The Red Chickz became an instant hit.

We're excited to introduce The Red Chickz to New Jersey," said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO.

This expansion marks a significant milestone as we share our unique blend of crunch and spice with new audiences. New Jersey's vibrant communities are the perfect backdrop for our hot chicken experience.

Claiming to have “the crunchiest hot chicken,” The Red Chickz has some great looking items on their menu.

Incredible looking fried chicken sandwiches.

A brunch to end all brunches with their chicken, French toast, and egg.

Though chicken isn’t the only tasty food they have to offer, there’s also their fried jumbo shrimp.

Plus some corn ribs as a side.

And for those who want to keep their meal fairly balanced, they also have great looking salads.

Per their website:

Our all-natural, always fresh chicken is hand breaded in-house by real cooks for every order. Cooked to perfection – juicy and crunchy, and covered with homemade Nashville blend seasonings.

The fast-casual restaurant has signed a three unit development deal to open brand new locations in Washington Township, Mantua Township, and Gloucester Township.

Opening dates and specific locations have yet to be announced, but stay tuned!

