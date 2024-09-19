Halloween costume swap events are all the rage in NJ

🎃 Take part in a Halloween costume swap in NJ this year

Need a Halloween costume? Or maybe you have an attic full of costumes but you don’t know what to do with them?

Upcycle gently used kids’, adults’ and pet costumes during the Monmouth County Park System’s 12th annual “Respook, Rewear, Rescare Eek-O-Fabulous Costume Swap.”

There are two parts to the swap, said Carmen Peterson, principal park naturalist in the Monmouth County Park System.

First, bring a clean Halloween costume in good condition or a costume accessory to one of the three drop-off sites, Monday to Saturday, Sept. 23-28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drop-offs can be done at the following locations:

⚫ Huber Woods Environmental Center – Middletown

⚫ Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center – Howell

⚫ Thompson Park Visitor Center – Lincroft

Dirty, stained, or torn costumes will not be accepted, she said.

Anyone who drops off a costume will receive a token entitling them to a new-to-you costume or an accessory on the day of the swap.

The costume swap will then be held on Sunday, September 29 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center in Aberdeen, Peterson said.

“The token is a swap-out for one costume. You’ll get a large token for a complete costume and the small tokens can be swapped out for an accessory,” Peterson explained.

Hundreds of infant, toddler, child, and adult costumes will be available during the swap. Peterson said if you’re looking to dress up your pet, costumes, mostly for dogs, will be available, too.

If you’re pregnant and almost due, or if you have a newborn, no token is required for a baby’s costume.

Unused tokens may be used at next year’s swap, she said.

Bring as many costumes as you want during the exchange for tokens, she said. For example, if you bring four costumes in good shape, you’ll receive four tokens, good for four costumes on the swap date.

The costume swap began in 2012 because the Monmouth County Park System learned there was a need to rehome costumes from people who didn’t want them anymore.

Peterson said it’s also a conservation-minded event. Don’t throw out Halloween costumes. Upcycle them instead.

The event is also a wonderful economic alternative for families who simply can’t afford to purchase new costumes for their children, but want them to have something “new” to go trick-or-treating in on Oct. 31.

The costume swap is not limited to the Monmouth County Park System.

Other Halloween costume swaps around New Jersey this year include

Hillsborough

Drop off gently used costumes to the Parks & Recreation office, 379 South Branch Road, Monday 9/23 - Thursday 9/26, 8 - 4:30 pm. Pick up "New to You" costumes on Friday 9/27 8 - 4:30 pm or Saturday 9/28 from 9 - 11 am.

Westfield

The Westfield Memorial Library is hosting its 2nd annual Halloween Costume Exchange. Costumes are being accepted through Oct. 20 at the library at 550 E. Broad Street. From, Oct. 23 through Oct. 27, come pick up a costume for free.

Basking Ridge

The Bernards Township Recreation Department Halloween Costume Swap will be accepting donations from September 30 through October 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the department at 1 Collyer Lane. The swap will be held Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mayor’s Fall Festival.

Pennsauken

Bring your gently used kids' and teens' Halloween costumes to the Youth Services area at the Pennsauken Free Public Library at 5605 Crescent Blvd on October 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Go home with a new-to-you costume that night.

Cherry Hill

Donate adult and kiddie costumes at this costume swap at the Cherry Hill Public Library, 1100 Kings Hwy N. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Wednesday, October 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Only one costume per adult/child.

Atco

Costume drop off is at the Waterford Township Public Library, 336 White Horse Pike on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop swap will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old Bridge

There are two costume swap sessions. Both are on Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Old Bridge Public Library, 1 Old Bridge Plaza.

