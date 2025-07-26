NJ man sentenced to over 16 years for child pornography offenses

Investigation uncovered digital evidence linking him to illegal files

Faces lifetime supervision and must pay restitution to victims

A North Jersey man is headed to prison for a very long time for sharing child porn files on the internet.

Guilty Plea and Sentencing Details

51-year-old Edward M. O’Hagan of Hawthorne, Passaic County, previously pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 194 months, or just over 16 years, behind bars.

Investigation and Evidence

Federal authorities say that during their investigation, they were able to obtain information about two email accounts that belonged to O’Hagan. Based on those accounts, officials determined that sometime in January 2023, he "transmitted video files containing child pornography through the internet."

Hawthorne NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Hawthorne NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Their work also revealed that O’Hagan’s email addresses utilized an encrypted file storage platform to upload and/or create files containing child porn, which was accessed from an IP address that was traced to his address.

During a search of his home on May 22, 2023, cops recovered hundreds of child porn images and videos on electronic devices.

Lifetime Supervision and Restitution

In addition to the prison term, O'Hagan will be under lifetime court supervision and he will pay $86,000 in restitution to the victims.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba thanked the FBI in Newark, the Hawthorne Police Department, and the Passaic County Sheriff's Office for their work in this case.

