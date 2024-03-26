A look at stunning $3 million NJ home with a 40-foot water slide

Could this possibly be a bit more home than one needs?

Duh. Of course it is. When you have nearly $3 million to spend, that’s kind of the whole point.

No one needs this but imagine it. The home for sale in Montvale has the kind of luxury you’ll seek if you happen to hit that MegaMillions this week. Let’s look at the details.

First of all, the Bergen County town is considered one of the nicest places to live in the state with good schools, a suburban feel and a median income of over $163,000.

The home itself (mansion?) boasts 10,000 square feet. Already it’s not the house for me. I have a hard enough time finding my keys in 2,400 square feet. This beauty has seven bedrooms. Five full bathrooms and one half-bath. With multi-generational living all the rage today it even checks that box with an in-law suite.

Oh, yeah, and there’s an elevator. A grand double-door entry with a two-story foyer and spiral staircase. Somewhere in this masterpiece is a walk-in closet 15 by 15 feet. Pretty sure that’s bigger than my bedroom.

But what really has eyes popping of those who have seen it is the backyard. It looks and feels like a resort.

It’s private with a deck for sitting and catching sun or entertaining. There is a spa and saltwater pool with a negative edge and it comes with an insanely cool 40-foot water slide.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words so let’s take a look inside and at the end of this photo gallery we’ll tell you how long it’s been on the market and who the listing agent is.

Would you feel worthy of walking through this door every night?

But I sure could get used to it.

The kitchen is so big it’s going to need two more pictures.

Here’s another look.

There you go.

Now for most people, this would be the dining room.

But no, THIS is the dining room. I suppose that gorgeous previous picture was merely a small breakfast nook when you’re slumming it?

Of course, your office needs a fireplace.

I’ll fake like I can play, no problem.

Gee, I hope you don’t get too claustrophobic in this cramped bedroom. 🙄

If you enjoy a luxurious bath…

Okay, I know this is the furnishing, but how cool is this boy’s room with that log cabin?

The girl who sleeps here wouldn’t be hurting either.

Here you have a died and gone to Heaven boy's room.

If you can’t enjoy this, you just can’t enjoy anything.

Peace and quiet and privacy.

Yes, even at night.

30 Spring Valley Rd. was first put on the market (after spending more than a year being renovated) in July of 2023 for $3,595,000. Then went through a price drop to $3,249,000 in October before being taken off the market in January.

It went back on the market on February 27 and honestly it feels like a steal if you’re in the position to afford it. The listing agent is Tony Nabhan with Keller Williams City Views Realty in Fort Lee according to nj.com.

