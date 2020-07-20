Cops, first aid member rescue 4 swimmers from ocean

DEAL — Five police officers and a first aid squad member rescued four swimmers caught in a rip current early Sunday evening, one of several rescues over the weekend in New Jersey.

The swimmers got caught up in the jetty rocks near the Hathaway Avenue beach around 6:20 p.m., which are especially dangerous to those in the water, according to Deal police spokesman Brian Egan.

Police were alerted to the swimmers in distress and Patrolman. Zach Bell, Officer Asadullah Kakar, Sgt. Brad Kerney, Officer Aaron Pingitore, Patrolman Tyler Redy and Deal First Aid member Joseph Greenstein ran into the water "without hesitation," Egan said.

One of the officers and two swimmers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Witnesses told the Asbury Park Press a guest at a wedding ceremony on the beach in Monmouth Beach rescued a 40-year-old Newark man he noticed floating the the ocean in a separate incident on Saturday evening.

The guest, Tommy Loconte, told the Press he and another guest heard screams. They administered CPR after getting the swimmer onto the sand and revived the man before paramedics arrived.

A doctor helped revive a 3-year-old boy who fell into the 3-foot-end of the pool at the Courtyard by Marriott in Montvale on Saturday, Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo told New Jersey 101.5. Montvale police officer Scott Gaston arrived a minute later and helped give the boy oxygen and provide comfort.

NJ.com was first to report the incident at the hotel.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: