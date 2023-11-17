14-year-old girl dies in Garden State Parkway hit and run

✅ A 14-year-old girl was hit near the James Gandolfini service area

✅ Two vehicles struck her; one driver called State Police

✅ It is the 14th fatality on the Garden State Parkway this year

MONTVALE — A 14-year-old girl died after being struck by two vehicles on Garden State Parkway near the New York State border just before dawn Thursday morning.

State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron said the girl walked onto the roadway just south of the James Gandolfini service area in Montvale and onto the path of a southbound vehicle. She was hit around 5 a.m.

The first vehicle kept going. The driver of the second vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, called State Police to report hitting someone or something.

No charges have been filed in the incident, which remains under investigation. Lebron did not disclose the identities of the driver and victim.

There is no description of the first vehicle.

The highway is poorly lit in that area and is wooded on both sides.

Locations of the James Gandolfini Service Area on the Garden State Parkway, Chestnut Ridge, NY Locations of the James Gandolfini Service Area on the Garden State Parkway, Chestnut Ridge, NY (Canva) loading...

Victim reported missing from nearby Rockland County

News 12 Westchester reported the victim was a teen who had gone missing from nearby Chestnut Ridge, New York.

The crash was the third fatality on the Parkway in Bergen County this year and the 14th on the entire roadway, according to State Police records.

