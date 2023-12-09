‘Next Generation’ Liquor, Gourmet Market Opens In Absecon, NJ

Described as “The Next Generation Liquor Store, Wine, beer, spirits, gourmet market and kitchen with homemade foods” has opened in Absecon, New Jersey.

Absecon City Council President Nick LaRotonda was on hand for the Friday, December 8, 2023 official ribbon cutting for the brand new reimagined White Horse Wine and Spirits.

La Rotondi said:

Congratulations White Horse Wine and Spirits on the Grand Opening of your new store! I was honored to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning! I want to extend my gratitude to White Horse Wine & Spirits for their decision to stay in Absecon and open their beautiful new store. I wish them nothing but success! Let's all show our support by visiting their beautiful new store and purchasing some of their amazing products.

The owners shared their gratitude to all and a special thank you to one person in particular.

On their Facebook Page, Liz & Adam, owners of White Horse Wine and Spirits wrote:

We are overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the people who have made this dream a reality and we promise to properly extend our thanks to everyone who has helped, but we want to take a moment to acknowledge the one person that this truly wouldn't have been possible without. Steve (Adam's dad) is the how and the why behind our new store. Although he has been out of the day-to-day of our business for a few years, his "retirement" has been consumed by the strategizing, planning, developing, and building of this new store. Not a day has gone by that he hasn't been on site, working on some task or handy work that needed to be done. This man is the ultimate do-er and a force of nature that just can't stop and we're endlessly amazed by his tenacity and determination. His decision to invest in us and his unwavering support of our vision has given us the confidence and motivation to do more than we ever thought possible.

The new establishment is located at 410 White Horse Pike in Absecon.

The hours of operation are:

Store: Daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Market: Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday-Monday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Here are some photos from the ribbon cutting and opening day, provided by Nick LaRotonda:

attachment-IMG_6994 loading...

attachment-IMG_6995 loading...

attachment-IMG_6996 loading...

attachment-IMG_6997 loading...

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley