Gov. Phil Murphy has penned a letter to the Ambassador of India to the United States, urging the extradition of a man who has been charged in connection with a brutal double murder in Burlington County in 2017.

That letter, which asked for help in bringing Nazeer Hameed to trial, was sent to Ambassador Vinay Kwatra last week.

Hameed is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of 38-year-old Sasikala Narra and her 6-year-old son, Anish, inside an apartment in Maple Shade on the evening of March 23, 2017.

Details of the 2017 Double Murder

According to WCAU-TV, an autopsy determined the victims died from multiple stab wounds to their necks. Investigators said Anish Narra was "nearly decapitated" by his attacker.

Hameed currently lives in India. He fled from the United States about six months after the murders occurred.

Nazeer Hameed is wanted for double murder in Maple Shade NJ

Charges Filed Against Hameed

Murphy's involvement comes after a multi-year investigation conducted by numerous law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, and the New Jersey State Police. Their work led to Hameed being charged last month with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Hameed.

Details of Murphy's Letter

Murphy's letter said, in part,

This heinous crime shocked our state, and for eight years investigators pursued every available lead. The Government of New Jersey stands ready to cooperate fully with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Ministry of Home Affairs of India, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to facilitate the extradition process in accordance with both Indian law and the terms of our bilateral treaty.

How to Report Tips

If you have any information concerning Nazeer Hameed, you are asked to contact the FBI's field office in Newark at (973) 792-3000 or anonymously online.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

