A man from Ohio will be spending the next several decades behind bars for a fatal shooting in Millville four years ago.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says on Monday, 34-year-old Darryl Wallace of Columbus, OH, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on murder and related weapons charges.

Shooting Happened at Carlton House Apartments

The charges stem from an incident on June 24th, 2021, at the Carlton House apartment complex on Cedar Street in Millville.

Police arrived at the scene and found 28-year-old Dominick Hull of Bridgeton lying in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Cooper Hospital in Camden where he died about a week later.

Carlton House apartments in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps Carlton House apartments in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Surveillance Footage Led to Arrest

Surveillance footage from the complex showed Wallace approach the victim and his friends and fire four shots at them from what was determined to be a 9mm firearm.

Wallace, who was not allowed to own a gun due to a prior conviction, was located in Phoenix several weeks later and taken into custody.

He will be required to serve 85 percent, or about 51 years, of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. He would be at least 85 years old at that time.

The State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Cathryn Wilson. Wallace was represented by JoEllyn Jones, Esq.

