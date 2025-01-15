Gov. Murphy backs legislation that would build thousands more NJ homes

🏠 Gov. Murphy supports more affordable housing reform

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy is throwing his weight behind a package of bills to build even more affordable housing throughout New Jersey.

On Tuesday, Murphy, in his 2025 State of the State address, urged legislators to pass several bills introduced by state Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, to change zoning and permitting laws.

"By cutting red tape and easing outdated restrictions we can build potentially thousands of new affordable housing units over the next decade," Murphy said.

The bills include allowing more mixed-use developments on vacant land (S1408), fewer parking spaces required for housing near train and bus stations, (S2974) and more options for accessory dwellings on lots that already have homes (S2347).

"Together, these proposals will give municipalities even more tools to meet their affordable housing obligations while cutting needless and outdated bureaucratic rules that have for too long locked families out of communities and out of homeownership," Singleton said.

NJ towns worry about affordable housing requirements

It comes less than a year after Murphy signed a law to revamp affordable housing obligations throughout New Jersey last March.

A group of 26 mayors said the requirements were unconstitutional and unfair in a lawsuit.

However, earlier this month a judge rejected the group's request to stay the obligations. By Jan. 31, towns must decide how many units they will allow builders to construct.

While municipalities are technically allowed to opt out of their obligations, they would be open to lawsuits from developers. A judge who rules in favor of the builders would override the town's decision.

How much affordable housing every NJ town needs The number of affordable housing units that should be built in each municipality of New Jersey, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The towns are listed by county and in order of greatest need.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing counts are from the 2020 Census.

