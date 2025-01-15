Gov. Murphy backs legislation that would build thousands more NJ homes
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy is throwing his weight behind a package of bills to build even more affordable housing throughout New Jersey.
On Tuesday, Murphy, in his 2025 State of the State address, urged legislators to pass several bills introduced by state Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, to change zoning and permitting laws.
"By cutting red tape and easing outdated restrictions we can build potentially thousands of new affordable housing units over the next decade," Murphy said.
The bills include allowing more mixed-use developments on vacant land (S1408), fewer parking spaces required for housing near train and bus stations, (S2974) and more options for accessory dwellings on lots that already have homes (S2347).
"Together, these proposals will give municipalities even more tools to meet their affordable housing obligations while cutting needless and outdated bureaucratic rules that have for too long locked families out of communities and out of homeownership," Singleton said.
NJ towns worry about affordable housing requirements
It comes less than a year after Murphy signed a law to revamp affordable housing obligations throughout New Jersey last March.
A group of 26 mayors said the requirements were unconstitutional and unfair in a lawsuit.
READ MORE: 26 NJ towns slam affordable housing construction decision
However, earlier this month a judge rejected the group's request to stay the obligations. By Jan. 31, towns must decide how many units they will allow builders to construct.
While municipalities are technically allowed to opt out of their obligations, they would be open to lawsuits from developers. A judge who rules in favor of the builders would override the town's decision.
Report a correction
