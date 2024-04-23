The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating that organization's most wanted fugitive.

Linda Bones

As they have been doing over the past several weeks, officials took to Facebook Monday to spread the word about their number one target for apprehension.

They say Linda Bones is described as follows:

Hispanic female

5' 8" tall

Weighs 140 pounds

She just celebrated her 37th birthday (date of birth April 10, 1987)

She is wanted for the distribution of narcotics, conspiracy, money laundering, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

If spotted, the sheriff's office says to exercise caution and you should not attempt to apprehend her yourself.

Help the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

If you know the whereabouts of Linda Bones, you are asked to contact the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office at (609) 909-7200, your local law enforcement department, or 9-1-1.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

