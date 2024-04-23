No bones about it: 37-year-old woman is Atlantic County, NJ’s most wanted fugitive
The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating that organization's most wanted fugitive.
Linda Bones
As they have been doing over the past several weeks, officials took to Facebook Monday to spread the word about their number one target for apprehension.
They say Linda Bones is described as follows:
- Hispanic female
- 5' 8" tall
- Weighs 140 pounds
- She just celebrated her 37th birthday (date of birth April 10, 1987)
She is wanted for the distribution of narcotics, conspiracy, money laundering, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.
If spotted, the sheriff's office says to exercise caution and you should not attempt to apprehend her yourself.
Help the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
If you know the whereabouts of Linda Bones, you are asked to contact the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office at (609) 909-7200, your local law enforcement department, or 9-1-1.
- FULL LIST: Most Wanted Fugitives in Atlantic County
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
