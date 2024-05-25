The iconic tradition has continued for the 10th consecutive year at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Friday, May 24, 2024 Annual Opening of the Sea Ceremony and Beach Ball Drop was epic, with Mark Giannantonio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Resorts Casino Hotel … joined by Kelsey Grammer, who made a special appearance.

Grammer is extremely popular at Resorts Casino Hotel and Atlantic City in general … where we have long maintained that Grammer should be declared a special ambassador for the City of Atlantic City.

Grammer has frowned to love Atlantic City and he has spent a lot of quality time here over the past several years.

Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment from Sidestory, Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Alter Ego Experience.

There is also a chance to play Putt Putt for Slot Cash and other prizes.

Resorts Casino Hotel has set activities planned throughout the extended Memorial Day Weekend.

Here are some great photos from Resorts Casino Hotel from yesterday’s 5:00 p.m. 5,000 balloons drop:

Tonight, Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m., there is Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons will bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to the Starlight Room. Tickets are available and can be purchased at ResortsAC.com. Guests hoping to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with the ultimate dance party can look no further than Resorts Casino Hotel.

Alter Ego Experience is bringing Top 40 hits from the 70s through the 2000s and beyond, complete with live music, dance and infectious energy, to the Superstar Theater on Saturday, May 25th. Doors open at 7:00pm and the party starts at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $35, $45 and $55 and are on sale now via ticketmaster.com.

Tomorrow, Resorts will unveil their newest Cleopatra slot machines from Noon to 4:00 p.m. in an exclusive slot tournament. Located at the new slot tournament area near the VIP Club, guests will have a chance to win their share of $3,000.

Giannantonio and Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City understands the significance of summer, 2024 for the Atlantic City casino gaming jurisdiction … as Atlantic City braces for the impact of New York City casino gaming that is lurking around the corner.

Grand celebrations such as these 4 days of special promotions and activities at Resorts Casino Hotel is critical towards helping to position Atlantic City as a mature and vibrant destination resort.

Remember, it’s not officially summer in Atlantic City until Resorts Casino Hotel drops 5,000 beach balls over the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

