Big ’80s hits show headed for New Jersey

If you are a product of or fan of the great music from the '80s you are in luck. There will be a big 80’s show featuring Wang Chung, the Motels and Naked Eyes and they are headed for New Jersey.

A great 80’s show will be at The Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. The show features the better bands of the '80s experience including Wang Chung.

Wang Chung had six top 40 hits including their number one hit “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” which also became an iconic song as well as tagline in favorite entertainment avenues such as The Simpsons, and the Austin Powers movie The Spy Who Shagged Me.

The group had six studio albums, sold millions of records and they were a fan favorite of many in the '80s. Their longevity prevailed with a 39-year career.

The Motels are a great solid band from the 80’s that featured lead singer Martha Davis who had and still maintains a mesmerizing voice. The group had a huge hit with “Only the Lonely” and “Suddenly Last Summer.” The two gold records and two top 10 hits kept the band relevant throughout the 80’s until Martha left the band in 1987. After working with a few groups and projects Martha came back.

I saw The Motels a couple of years ago and they were particularly good. You will appreciate them.

Naked Eyes were really a pioneer in the synth-pop genre of music. After forming a full band, the group had an affinity to the girls’ groups of the 60’s and ended up recording the Bert Bacharach/Hal David hit “Always Something There to Remind Me."

That song influenced them as well as recording in the iconic Abbey Road Studios. Their next hit “Promises" charted well and as a result they became a widely popular band of the '80s.

These groups will be there for the fun and the nostalgia of some great music. Enjoy the show.

