Master Chef Live coming to New Jersey
I will admit, I’m a sucker for Gordon Ramsay shows; whether it’s Hell’s Kitchen, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, or Master Chef, I’m an avid viewer. Because of that, an event coming to New Jersey caught my eye: Master Chef Live! Is coming to the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Nov. 11.
It’s described as:
Something tasty is heading to MPAC! This high-energy, interactive stage production brings the culinary hit TV shows MasterChef and MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike…live on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef and MasterChef Junior contestants -- including MasterChef Junior Season 7 winner Che and MasterChef Season 10 fan favorite Noah -- and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.
If you’re a fan of the two shows (Master Chef and Master Chef Junior), you will recognize the names of the former contestants who will be appearing:
- Gerron Hurt, the season 9 Master Chef winner; he’s a teacher turned chef
- Master Chef Junior season 7 finalist Malia (14 years old)
- Mikey, who was a contestant on Master Chef Junior, season 6
- Suu, a finalist during the most recent season of Master Chef, season 11; she is also a food blogger who writes about Burmese cuisine
Tickets range from $29 to $109; there is a VIP package available that includes a meet and greet (contingent on CDC protocols), and a signed poster. They are available here.
