Really? Who Trashed This Neighborhood in Egg Harbor City, NJ?
Who trashed a quiet portion of Egg Harbor City?
Within the past week or so, that very question was asked in an Egg Harbor City-focused Facebook group.
Tires Dumped Behind a Crumbling Building
With that query was a picture of a mountain of tires that someone had dumped in an abandoned lot behind a crumbling building that is all the way down Atlantic Avenue between Hamburg and New York.
So, we decided to take a look. And sure enough, some loser (or losers) had dumped dozens and dozens of tires.
Tires of all brands in all conditions...
...just dumped in a field.
But, sadly, that wasn't the only pile that we found.
Right next to it, there was a second pile of junk tires next to the other one.
There's gotta be over 100 old tires dumped back there.
Why Dump Tires Here?
Makes you wonder who would have access to that many used tires and why they would decide to ditch them this way.
I have no idea what the cost to properly dispose of and/or recycle used tires is, but this way is certainly cheaper.
Until you get caught, that is.
To the illegal tire dumper(s): knock it off. We're onto you.
Police Want Tips
Those that have any tips can contact the Egg Harbor City Police Department at (609) 927-5200.
