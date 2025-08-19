Who trashed a quiet portion of Egg Harbor City?

Within the past week or so, that very question was asked in an Egg Harbor City-focused Facebook group.

Tires Dumped Behind a Crumbling Building

With that query was a picture of a mountain of tires that someone had dumped in an abandoned lot behind a crumbling building that is all the way down Atlantic Avenue between Hamburg and New York.

Crumbling building in Egg Harbor City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

So, we decided to take a look. And sure enough, some loser (or losers) had dumped dozens and dozens of tires.

Illegally dumped tires in Egg Harbor City - Photo: Chris Coleman

Tires of all brands in all conditions...

Illegally dumped tires in Egg Harbor City - Photo: Chris Coleman

...just dumped in a field.

Illegally dumped tires in Egg Harbor City - Photo: Chris Coleman

But, sadly, that wasn't the only pile that we found.

Right next to it, there was a second pile of junk tires next to the other one.

Illegally dumped tires in Egg Harbor City - Photo: Chris Coleman

There's gotta be over 100 old tires dumped back there.

Illegally dumped tires in Egg Harbor City - Photo: Chris Coleman

Why Dump Tires Here?

Makes you wonder who would have access to that many used tires and why they would decide to ditch them this way.

I have no idea what the cost to properly dispose of and/or recycle used tires is, but this way is certainly cheaper.

Until you get caught, that is.

To the illegal tire dumper(s): knock it off. We're onto you.

Police Want Tips

Those that have any tips can contact the Egg Harbor City Police Department at (609) 927-5200.

