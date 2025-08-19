Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft will create conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 5 feet Winds From the East

13 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

11 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:11am - 7:49pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:01a Low

Tue 11:12a High

Tue 5:30p Low

Wed 12:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:36a High

Tue 5:04p Low

Tue 11:37p High

Wed 5:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:48a High

Tue 5:18p Low

Tue 11:49p High

Wed 5:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:40a High

Tue 5:00p Low

Tue 11:41p High

Wed 5:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:41a Low

Tue 3:17p High

Tue 9:10p Low

Wed 4:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 11:02a High

Tue 5:21p Low

Wed 12:13a High

Wed 5:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 7:48a Low

Tue 2:51p High

Tue 8:17p Low

Wed 3:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:45a Low

Tue 11:31a High

Tue 6:20p Low

Wed 12:47a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:39a High

Tue 5:17p Low

Tue 11:54p High

Wed 5:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:12a Low

Tue 10:57a High

Tue 5:48p Low

Wed 12:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:01a Low

Tue 10:47a High

Tue 5:33p Low

Wed 12:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:50a Low

Tue 11:35a High

Tue 6:20p Low

Wed 12:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 13 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 15 seconds and E 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: SE 8 ft at 16 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, building to 10 to 13 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 10 ft at 17 seconds and E 7 ft at 7 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 17 seconds and E 8 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft, subsiding to 8 to 11 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 13 ft at 17 seconds and E 8 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 16 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

