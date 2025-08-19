NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 19
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft will create conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the East
13 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:11am - 7:49pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 5:01a
|Low
Tue 11:12a
|High
Tue 5:30p
|Low
Wed 12:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:36a
|High
Tue 5:04p
|Low
Tue 11:37p
|High
Wed 5:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:48a
|High
Tue 5:18p
|Low
Tue 11:49p
|High
Wed 5:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:40a
|High
Tue 5:00p
|Low
Tue 11:41p
|High
Wed 5:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:41a
|Low
Tue 3:17p
|High
Tue 9:10p
|Low
Wed 4:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 11:02a
|High
Tue 5:21p
|Low
Wed 12:13a
|High
Wed 5:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 7:48a
|Low
Tue 2:51p
|High
Tue 8:17p
|Low
Wed 3:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:45a
|Low
Tue 11:31a
|High
Tue 6:20p
|Low
Wed 12:47a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:39a
|High
Tue 5:17p
|Low
Tue 11:54p
|High
Wed 5:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:12a
|Low
Tue 10:57a
|High
Tue 5:48p
|Low
Wed 12:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:01a
|Low
Tue 10:47a
|High
Tue 5:33p
|Low
Wed 12:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:50a
|Low
Tue 11:35a
|High
Tue 6:20p
|Low
Wed 12:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 13 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 15 seconds and E 4 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: SE 8 ft at 16 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, building to 10 to 13 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 10 ft at 17 seconds and E 7 ft at 7 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 17 seconds and E 8 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft, subsiding to 8 to 11 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 13 ft at 17 seconds and E 8 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 16 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
