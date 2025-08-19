NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 19

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 19

Red flag in Avon-by-the-Sea (ANSWER Team/Neptune Township OEM)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft will create conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the East
13 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:11am - 7:49pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 5:01a		Low
Tue 11:12a		High
Tue 5:30p		Low
Wed 12:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:36a		High
Tue 5:04p		Low
Tue 11:37p		High
Wed 5:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:48a		High
Tue 5:18p		Low
Tue 11:49p		High
Wed 5:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:40a		High
Tue 5:00p		Low
Tue 11:41p		High
Wed 5:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:41a		Low
Tue 3:17p		High
Tue 9:10p		Low
Wed 4:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 11:02a		High
Tue 5:21p		Low
Wed 12:13a		High
Wed 5:54a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 7:48a		Low
Tue 2:51p		High
Tue 8:17p		Low
Wed 3:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 5:45a		Low
Tue 11:31a		High
Tue 6:20p		Low
Wed 12:47a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:39a		High
Tue 5:17p		Low
Tue 11:54p		High
Wed 5:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:12a		Low
Tue 10:57a		High
Tue 5:48p		Low
Wed 12:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:01a		Low
Tue 10:47a		High
Tue 5:33p		Low
Wed 12:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 5:50a		Low
Tue 11:35a		High
Tue 6:20p		Low
Wed 12:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 13 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 15 seconds and E 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: SE 8 ft at 16 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, building to 10 to 13 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 10 ft at 17 seconds and E 7 ft at 7 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 17 seconds and E 8 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft, subsiding to 8 to 11 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 13 ft at 17 seconds and E 8 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 16 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM