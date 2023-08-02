Two men from Galloway Township have pleaded guilty to gun/drug charges and now each potentially faces several years in prison.

On Monday in Atlantic County Superior Court,

19-year-old Ibin Ingrum pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and second-degree unlawful possession of a community gun.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the State agreed to recommend an aggregate sentence of seven years in state prison with 42 months of parole ineligibility.

40-year-old Robert Gunter pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

At the time of sentencing, the State agreed to recommend 10 years in state prison with four years of parole ineligibility.

The convictions of the pair stems from a residential search warrant executed in Galloway Township last summer.

In an upstairs bedroom of the residence, authorities say police found the following;

A mixture of over three ounces of fluorofentanyl, despropionyl fluorofentanyl, fluorophenethyl 4-ANPP, and xylazine

10 wax folds packaged for sale which contained a mixture of fluorofentanyl, fentanyl, phenethyl 4-ANPP, and xylazine

A baggie containing approximately one ounce of methamphetamine

Two digital scales

Documents bearing the names of Ingrum and Gunter

In the upstairs and attic area of the home, police allegedly located two handguns, ammunition, and extended-capacity magazines.

Both men are scheduled to appear for sentencing on September 11th.

