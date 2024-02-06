When it comes to aquariums New Jersey only has a handful. Of course there’s Adventure Aquarium in Camden. Between 4 kids I’ve spent far too much money in that gift shop. Then Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach. Yes, been there my fair share of times too.

New to the New Jersey aquarium scene is Sea Life at American Dream in East Rutherford. Then there’s SeaQuest in Woodbridge.

Elsewhere down the Jersey Shore for the past four years there’s only been Seaport in Wildwood and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. That’s because four years ago Atlantic City Aquarium closed down. It’s been gone long enough people in South Jersey may have forgotten it was even once there.

It was just announced by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. that the aquarium is reopening on July 1 this summer. Just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

According to a press release the Atlantic City Aquarium closed in March of 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Before that, grant money had already been secured for capital improvements. Those repairs and improvements took far longer than anticipated thanks to the pandemic, supply chain issues, and finding more needed repairs as they went.

It will be warmly welcomed back. Once home to over 100 varieties of marine life including stingrays and sand tiger sharks the aquarium was a celebrated part of the city. A place families could take their kids where the 750-gallon touch tank was always a star attraction.

You’ll find Atlantic City Aquarium at 800 N. New Hampshire Ave in Atlantic City. Here’s their website for more information.

