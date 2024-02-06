With Netflix coming, this guy is helping NJ actors get roles

People who have stars in their eyes may be interested in a recent next-door post that caught my eye.

It said, “You may see the signs out & about in Red Bank… my husband teaches film & TV acting classes.”

It went on to explain that with Netflix poised to open a studio in the former Fort Monmouth Property, people are looking to get involved in the film industry.

The actor teaching the classes is Russ Russo. And it turns out that 3 out of 6 of the students that he taught this past year have received referrals & landed agents/managers.

And, two of them have already booked TV & Film work.

So I did some research into Russ Russo. It turns out, that he is a working New York City actor who’s done everything from art-house short projects to off-Broadway theater to independent film.

Russ has gained a reputation in the New York acting community as a rogue actor who dissolves into each role specifically to adhere to the character.

After working for several years on stage and in film, The 2005 Indie B Movie Awards saw him nominated for "Best Supporting Actor" for his role as Irish 'Jonah Joe' in the cult Indie hit "The Land of College Prophets." Russ has over 10 feature films in production for 2006.

Via Russell Russo on Facebook Via Russell Russo on Facebook loading...

He began acting in local Shakespearean plays during his teen years and was inspired by actors such as Marlon Brando.

He studied Alexander, Meisner, Stella Adler, Lee Strasberg and Method acting.

Russ Russo was named Film Threat Magazine’s “Indie Actor to Watch” in July 2006.

He considers one of his most special accomplishments to be the establishment of these classes, MC Actors Studio.

He teaches both online and in-studio in the legendary art district of Red Bank, NJ, where actors can practice their craft in a loving, caring and passionate environment to gain real on-set, on-film skills for on-camera acting.

For more information on becoming a student, check out his Facebook page here.

Or his website here.

27 Club: Celebrities Who Died at Age 27 Find out more about the late celebrities who are members of the so-called 27 Club, from Amy Winehouse to Kurt Cobain and more. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady

Weirdest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories From immortal stars to secret twins and fake baby bumps, these celebrity conspiracy theories are literally too weird to be true. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom