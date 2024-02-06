Disturbing: NJ cops find injured dogs that may have been used as ‘bait’

🔴 A possible dog fighting ring has been uncovered in a Monmouth County town

🔴 Eight dogs were rescued, many with bodily injuries, scars, and scabs on them

🔴They are recovering at the Monmouth County SPCA

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A possible dog fighting ring was uncovered in the Monmouth County town last weekend, the Monmouth County SPCA announced.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, township police received an anonymous call about animals in distress on Embury Avenue.

When Monmouth County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement arrived on the scene, they made a disturbing discovery. As they followed a concrete path with fresh blood to a backyard with a garage, they heard several barking dogs inside the locked structure.

After the locks were removed, the police officers found six dogs inside, all in separate crates lined with woodchips and soiled with their excrement. To make matters worse, the dogs all had scabs, scars, injuries, and punctures to their ears and mouths.

“We can only assume that some of the dogs were being used as 'bait dogs' in the alleged dog fighting ring,” the SPCA wrote on its Facebook page.

Syringes, IV bags, unknown medications including suspected animal steroids, two dog treadmills, and other paraphernalia were collected at the scene with the help of the Monmouth County Forensic Unit.

Eeight dogs were seized (six inside the garage, and two outside with heavy chains connected to dog houses).

The occupants of the home were not cooperative, including one who was arrested by Neptune Township police on the scene for disorderly behavior, the SPCA said.

“Our Humane Law Enforcement Division, along with Neptune Township Police Department, and the Monmouth County Forensics unit worked late into the night to investigate this horrific scene and get the 8 dogs to safety,” MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said.

Currently, the dogs are being cared for by the MCSPCA staff.

“With the power governed by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, we will be sure that the cruel offenders of this case will be charged to the highest extent of the law to reinforce that we do not tolerate animal cruelty in our community,” Licitra added.

The goal now is to treat the dogs, get them healthy and rehabilitated for adoption.

The MCSPCA is seeking donations to help support the medical care the eight dogs will need for the potentially long time it may take while they remain at the shelter during the investigation.

Visit this link if you’d like to help. So far, more than $1,100 has been raised, according to Facebook.

