The time of year you’re most likely to buy a burrito in NJ

Chipotle Mexican Grill recently announced plans to hire an additional 19,000 workers. That's in anticipation of the ramp-up of sales that typically occurs from March through May.

Hiring will be underway from February through March in preparation for the expected rush. For job seekers in New Jersey, this is great news.

But what is it exactly that we crave heading into this time of year? What is it about the ingredients in a burrito that makes us want to eat more of them from March through May?

As it turns out, it may have nothing to do with the ingredients in the first place. Rather, there may be other factors at play.

According to Today, "Chipotle announced its plans to hire 19,000 additional employees over the next couple of months to prepare for its busiest period of the year — March to May — which chain calls 'burrito season.'" As mentioned earlier, this is good news for those seeking work in New Jersey.

But this isn't just something they're anticipating for this year. Chipotle has also increased its staff numbers around the same time in past years.

In 2023, for example, the chain hired around 15,000 more employees companywide within the same time frame. Clearly, there has to be something that's driving our appetite for burritos up.

Reason #1

According to the chain restaurant, there is some logic behind the spike in sales. In particular, their burritos.

The first reason stems from the time of year. Although March might start off on the chillier side, history has shown it doesn't always stay that way.

This might be a little different for New Jersey, but during the month of March, the weather begins to warm up once again. This in turn correlates to increased sales of the chain's famed burritos.

Reason #2

The second reason is directly tied to the first one. On top of the warming weather, the days are once again getting longer.

With increased sunshine throughout the day, it helps people kick those winter blues that might bring customers down. As a result? They tend to want to go out more and enjoy a nice dinner out.

And, based on sales performance, Chipolte sees this when it comes to the sale of their burritos. In other words, the welcoming of spring apparently increases our appetites for them.

Bright sunshine, longer days, and warmer weather. Who could ask for more when it comes to enjoying a burrito?

Reason #3

Although the warming weather aligns with a spike in burrito sales, it's not the only driver. There's a particular class of customers that also seems to play a larger role this time of year.

Chipotle locations that are near colleges and universities in particular see business spike, lining up with the spring academic year. College students tend to get out more and go for a delicious burrito to satisfy their hunger.

It's very interesting to see the mechanics behind the famed burrito season. But why does it only last through May? There's reasoning behind that as well.

Burrito season finale

For the first few months of spring, all is well for the burrito. People are feeling good and enjoying that meal of tightly wrapped beans, meat, tomato, cheese, lettuce, sauce, and more. Eventually, that trend begins to reverse.

The drop off in burrito sales in May seems to be related to one of the reasons there's a spike in the first place. Those college and university students who are partly responsible for the uptick also seem to play a role in the wind-down.

But it has nothing to do with anything a particular eatery is doing, or whether they're doing anything wrong. Rather, May is when most colleges and universities wrap up their spring semesters and students go home for the summer.

Meaning restaurant locations near schools that saw the spike will now see a decline. It's really as simple as that.

Bottom line

It's very interesting to see how something as simple as a burrito plays a role in not only an uptick in business due to nicer weather but also a spike in hiring. College students aside, it completely makes sense that people want to get out and spend more when spring arrives.

More likely than not, most eateries probably see an uptick in sales. But for those Mexican food chains, it's welcoming news for their beloved burritos.

And quite honestly? May is a perfect point for it to simmer down. After all, that's when taco season takes a front seat.

