A fire at The Goodwill Store in Egg Harbor Township earlier this week was a total loss for the organization and now they're asking for your help.

The blaze started just after 1:00 this past Monday afternoon at the store in the Cardiff Plaza Shopping Center on the Black Horse Pike at the old Cardiff Circle.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, officers arriving at the scene saw smoke coming from the building while employees evacuated the business.

The Egg Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department deployed numerous fire engines, ladder trucks, and support personnel to fight the blaze.

Firefighters faced heavy smoke but were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring businesses.

Pictures posted to social media showed thick smoke encompassing the entire store.

Workers cleaning The Goodwill Store following a fire - Photo: Chris Coleman

'All merchandise was destroyed'

Luckily, no injuries were reported, however, everything inside was destroyed by either smoke and/or water.

A Facebook post by Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia said the following:

We need your help! Goodwill's Egg Harbor Township store is temporarily closed due to a recent fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries. All merchandise was destroyed due to smoke and water damage.

Store Closed, Donation Center Open

While the store is closed until further notice, their donation center at the back of the shopping center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 AM to 7 PM, and Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Goodwill is asking,

Please consider helping us replenish our inventory by donating clothing, accessories, toys, and more to your local Goodwill today!

An investigation into the fire continues.

