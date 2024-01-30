Two people from the Garden State are facing gun charges after they were caught on video allegedly breaking into a vehicle.

The incident unfolded around 2:15 early Tuesday morning when the Galloway Township Police Department received a call from a citizen who, while checking surveillance footage, saw someone break into his vehicle about 40 minutes earlier.

Officers in the area quickly located a Nissan Altima parked on Smithville Boulevard. Inside that car were two men and during an investigation, police say they found a defaced handgun inside the vehicle.

2 Charged

33-year-old Ahmed Ismail of Moorestown and 19-year-old Torin Colson of Millville were arrested and charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Certain persons not to have a weapon

Possession of hollow point ammunition

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Possession of a defaced firearm

Ismail and Colson are being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending initial court appearances.

The Galloway Township Police Department would like to thank our citizens for remaining vigilant, and reporting suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. This particular case is an example of police and the public working together to make our community a safer place.

As always, if you see any suspicious activity in the area, you are urged to promptly call the Galloway Township Police Department at (609) 652-3705 or 9-1-1 for emergencies.

