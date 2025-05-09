A Galloway Township man, who is now in his 20s, will be a senior citizen when he is released from prison for killing a man in 2019.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Monday, 29-year-old Shamar Scott was sentenced to 45 years behind bars for the murder of 45-year-old Demond Tally of Atlantic City.

2019 Murder in Atlantic City

It was just after 5:00 on the morning of February 10th, 2019, when officers with the Atlantic City Police Department were called to Presbyterian Avenue after they received a report of gunfire and a man lying in the street.

Tally, who had been shot multiple times, died later that morning.

READ MORE: Beloved Bear Dies at Cape May Zoo in NJ

Jury Convicted Shamar Scott on Multiple Charges

Back on March 13th, an Atlantic County Jury found Scott guilty of the following charges:

First-degree murder

First-degree conspiracy to commit murder

Second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

Second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose

Following the jury's verdict, Scott stipulated that he was not allowed to have weapons due to prior criminal convictions, and a judge then found him guilty of second-degree certain persons not to possess weapons.

Atlantic City Mayor Testified at Trial

WPG's Harry Hurley reported that Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small testified at this trial. Small had just entered his home and closed his front door when the fatal shots rang out.

Prison - Photo by Emiliano Bar on Unsplash Prison - Photo by Emiliano Bar on Unsplash loading...

Scott Must Serve Over 38 Years Before Parole Eligibility

Scott must serve eighty-five percent, or just over 38 years, of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Once released from prison, he will be under five years of parole.

Scott has remained incarcerated in the Atlantic County Justice Facility since his arrest on an unrelated matter in October 2020.

This matter was investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Atlantic City Police Department. Assistant Prosecutor Paige Jedlicka represented the State in this matter.

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis