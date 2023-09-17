Former NJ Corrections Officer Accused of Supplying Inmate With Pot, Tobacco

A former corrections officer has been charged for allegedly smuggling marijuana and tobacco into the Burlington County Jail while employed at the facility and passing the contraband to an inmate in exchange for money.

27-year-old Abraham Olmedia of Burlington Township was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and charged with second-degree official misconduct, second-degree conspiracy to commit official misconduct, and providing contraband to an inmate.

Authorities say an investigation began earlier this year after a corrections officer detected the odor of burnt tobacco coming from a cell.

The investigation revealed that Olmedia had supplied the inmate in that cell with tobacco and marijuana on multiple occasions. In return, he received payment from one of the inmate’s relatives.

Olmedia, who resigned after the investigation began, had been employed at the jail for just over two years.

Following his arrest, Olmedia was released after being processed. An appearance in superior court has been scheduled for next month. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.