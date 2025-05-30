An inmate originally from Trenton is now potentially facing life in prison for a fatal beating inside a cell in 2022.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a jury found 45-year-old Bruce Duette guilty of first-degree murder earlier this week.

Beating at Bayside State Prison

Authorities say on November 21, 2022, investigators from the New Jersey Department of Corrections responded to a homicide at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.

The victim, 41-year-old Martin Sanchez, was found unresponsive in his cell with severe injuries to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bayside State Prison in Leesburg NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Bayside State Prison in Leesburg NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

READ MORE: 20 Mysterious Deaths Still Unsolved in South Jersey

Evidence Linked Duette to the Crime

An investigation involving several law enforcement agencies identified Duette as a suspect and he was charged after his DNA was located on the inside of a sneaker, sock, and under the victim’s fingernails.

Sanchez was set to be released from Bayside the next day, November 22nd.

Extended Sentence Likely

In addition to being found guilty, the jury determined that Duette was a persistent offender, which makes him eligible for an extended prison term, which, in this case, would be 30 years to life behind bars.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 21st.

The State was represented by Assistant Prosecutors Cathryn Wilson and Jeffrey Krachun. Duette was represented by Emily Bell, Esq.

13 Suspects Wanted in Philadelphia Homicide Investigations Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman