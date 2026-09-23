Atlantic County Executive Writes Critical Letter To NJ Governor

BREAKING NEWS

We have obtained a copy of a critical letter written by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson to New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill.

We are including a complete copy of the letter at the bottom of this breaking news report.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson & New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill photo. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill photo.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson photo. Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson photo.

Levinson wrote the following to Sherrill:

I, like many individuals throughout the Atlantic County region, am very concerned about the potential closing of the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel before the end of this year. It is difficult to comprehend how much more difficult it will be to attract visitors and conventions to Atlantic City without a sister hotel. The visitor economy directly supports 30% of Atlantic County's employment and those visitors expect quality accommodations in proximity to their convention space and activities, wrote Levinson.

Chris Coleman photo. Chris Coleman photo.

Visit Atlantic City Statistics

Visit Atlantic City photo. Visit Atlantic City photo.

Levinson has cited Visit Atlantic City data that concluded that Atlantic City has lost more than $107 million in new convention business.

This loss is because they do not have a headquarters hotel that meets planner requirements for room inventory, proximity, and operational capacity.

The Atlantic City Convention Center also lacks proper cellular connectivity and affordable data, digital signage, and other basic amenities.

This regularly places Visit Atlantic City at a significant disadvantage, when they are bidding for conventions and meetings business around the country.

Levinson Criticizes The Lack Of Support For Atlantic City Versus What Other Areas Of The State Are Receiving

Ed Lea — City of Atlantic City photo. Ed Lea — City of Atlantic City photo.

Ed Lea — City of Atlantic City photo. Ed Lea — City of Atlantic City photo.

“The state appears to be actively pursuing the construction of a 300,000 square foot convention facility at the Meadowlands in addition to recently awarding $75 million in tax credits from NJDCA to a developer for renovations to the Asbury Park Convention Center. That same developer has also applied for $8 million from JEDA's historic property reinvestment,” wrote Levinson.

Here is The Entire Levinson Letter To Governor Sherrill

Dennis Levinson letter to New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill. Dennis Levinson letter to New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill.

Dennis Levinson letter to New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill. Dennis Levinson letter to New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley