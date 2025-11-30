Charges Filed After Egg Harbor Twp. Man’s Alleged Chats With Juvenile
An Atlantic County man is facing charges following alleged inappropriate conversations with a juvenile.
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says on September 10th, they were called to the Cardiff area after they received a report from an independent internet group that said a man was engaging in sexually inappropriate communications with an individual that he believed was a juvenile.
That man was subsequently identified as 49-year-old Edward Roselle of Egg Harbor Township.
Following an investigation, Roselle was charged with the following:
- Second-degree Criminal Attempt-Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- 2 counts of Third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Roselle was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility where he is being held pending a detention hearing.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
26 Things in South Jersey That Aren't There Anymore
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
ChatGPT Gives Brutally Descriptions of Atlantic County, NJ, Towns
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman