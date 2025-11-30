An Atlantic County man is facing charges following alleged inappropriate conversations with a juvenile.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says on September 10th, they were called to the Cardiff area after they received a report from an independent internet group that said a man was engaging in sexually inappropriate communications with an individual that he believed was a juvenile.

That man was subsequently identified as 49-year-old Edward Roselle of Egg Harbor Township.

Following an investigation, Roselle was charged with the following:

Second-degree Criminal Attempt-Endangering the Welfare of a Child

2 counts of Third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Roselle was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

26 Things in South Jersey That Aren't There Anymore Let's take a trip back in time — how many of these South Jersey landmarks do you remember? Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman