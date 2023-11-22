This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

October has been quite the month for FanDuel's Meadowlands sports betting center, as they managed to snag the number one spot revenue-wise, beating out every other sports betting location in the Garden State. That's right, the two giants FanDuel and DraftKings went head-to-head, and FanDuel came out on top. Let's take a closer look at the overall numbers for these two industry leaders and just how they compared these last few months.

Sports Betting Revenue in New Jersey

Before we take a quick dive, it's important to remember that these numbers could be affected by any multitude of things. Something as simple as a FanDuel promo code could have spurred bettors to the Meadowlands this past month. That said, if we look at overall revenue, there is quite the story.

Starting with this past month, the Meadowlands reported a whopping $60.2 million in total revenue. Of that $60.2 million, they have a total tax obligation of around $7.7 million, giving the state of New Jersey a decent chunk of change to play around with. As mentioned before, FanDuel came out on top in October—and by a landslide. Resorts Atlantic City only managed to rake in $15.3 million in revenue, with close to $2 million of that having to be paid out in taxes to the state.

These two sportsbooks account for a combined $75.5 million out of the $92.2 million the state saw in total revenue for the month of October, clearly blowing any and all competition out of the water. Furthermore, Meadowlands has a total of $172.2 million in lifetime revenue, which absolutely dwarfs DraftKings' $18.8 million. Obviously, these stats will change as time goes on, but it's safe to say that FanDuel is ahead in the state of New Jersey at this point in time when it comes to overall sports betting revenue.

There must be a reason why so many sports betting fans are choosing the Meadowlands and FanDuel over any other counterpart in the state. Regardless, when it comes to legal sports betting, they're all on the same team. FanDuel is trying their best to offer the safest, most fun way to bet on your favorite teams or play daily fantasy. Whether you're looking to go in person and place a bet or do it right from your mobile phone, it's definitely nice to know that these sites and bookies are licensed, regulated, and entertainment-focused. After all, shouldn't that be what every sportsbook is about?

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.