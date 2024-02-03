28-year-old Man Shot in Egg Harbor City, NJ, Wednesday Night

A 28-year-old man was shot near Havana Avenue and Arago Street in Egg Harbor City NJ - Photo: Google Maps / WPGG/TSM Illustration

Authorities in Egg Harbor City are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night.

Shots Fired

At around 11:15, officers with the Egg Harbor City Police Department responded to the area of Havana Avenue and Arago Street after they received 9-1-1 calls about shots having been fired.

Arriving officers located one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds; he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division to be treated for his injuries.

An update on his condition was not provided by police in a press release late Thursday morning.

Assisting the Egg Harbor City Police Department were the Galloway and Hamilton Township Police Departments, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, and several local EMT squads.

Help Police

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at (609) 909-7666.

