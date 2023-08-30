A man from Toms River has been charged with possession of child pornography.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office, 52-year-old Edward Lynch was arrested on Thursday.

Authorities say an investigation began after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which was notified about an individual who was downloading child porn images from the internet.

Work by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office allegedly identified an IP address associated with a home in Toms River as the location from which the individual was downloading those files.

On August 24th, detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant at that address and they seized multiple electronic devices.

A forensic examination of the devices...led to the discovery of more than 1000 images of child pornography. Further investigation revealed that Lynch was the individual responsible for downloading the child pornography in question.

Lynch was taken into custody at his home and is he is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Billhimer commended the Toms River Township Police Department and the NCMEC for their assistance in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.