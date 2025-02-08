Just in time for the Super Bowl, how drunk is your New Jersey town?

One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore) -- or at least have a good time.

Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, and as is usually the case, an alcoholic beverage is in hand.

Or two. Or more.

But is that an accurate picture?

Friends toasting with beer. tomorca loading...

Editors at 247wallst.com recently compiled a list of the drunkest states in America by looking at how many people reported binge or heavy drinking, as defined as,

Four or more drinks on a single occasion for women and five or more for men. Excessive drinking also includes heavy drinking, which is defined as eight or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more for men.

Overall, New Jersey is not a big alcohol-consuming state -- we're not even in the top 25!

Beer - Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash Beer - Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash loading...

Top 5 Drunkest States

Wisconsin North Dakota Iowa Nebraska Minnesota

So where does New Jersey rank?

29th.

Research indicates that about 18% of adults in the Garden State drink excessively.

While that seems like a lot (and it is), over 24% of the population in Wisconsin is hittin' a bottle pretty regularly. That's about one out of every four residents in the Badger State.

cocktails drinks on bar IvanZivkovic/thinkstock loading...

Drunkest cities in New Jersey

Taking a deeper dive into New Jersey, here's a sampling of the drunkest cities in the state, as determined by roadsnacks.net.

They used factors like the number of bars, wineries, and liquor stores per capita and even considered divorce rates.

Collection of the 10 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey For the complete list of the drunkest cities in New Jersey, visit roadsnacks.net Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman