Child porn charges are sending an Ocean County man to prison for well over a decade.

14 Years in Prison

37-year-old Daniel Nilla of Brick had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of receipt of child pornography. Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 168 months, or 14 years, behind bars.

At Least 5 Victims

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says between December 2021 and April 2023, Nilla communicated with at least five minors on an instant messaging app. During those conversations, he directed the victims to send him pictures and videos of themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct, which he used for his sexual gratification.

In addition to the prison term, Nilla was also sentenced to ten years of supervised release.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Senior Counsel Philip Lamparello with the DOJ thanked FBI agents in Newark and Kansas City and officers with the Edwardsville, KS, Police Department for their work in this case.