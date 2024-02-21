Created in Philadelphia, PA., Popular ‘Choco Taco’ Will Return

On January 8, 2022, we wrote about the discontinuation of the popular Klondike ‘Choco Taco’ ice cream treat.

This was one of those inexplicable things … when something that is really popular is cancelled anyhow. It never made any sense to me.

Klondike confirmed in late summer, 2022 that the iconic ice cream treat was to be discontinued.

However, instant public reaction in favor of keeping it, did cause Klondike to potentially reconsider its decision.

Fortune Magazine has reported that Portland's Salt & Straw is collaborating with Taco Bell to bring back the “Choco Taco.”

The current plans are to bring it back by summer, 2024.

This is back-to-back wins for Taco Bell. They settled with Gregory Gregory of Gregory’s Bar and Restaurant in Somers Point, New Jersey to be able to use the phrase “Taco Tuesday” in New Jersey.

The "Choco Taco" was created almost 40 years ago by Alan Drazen, when he worked for the Jack & Jill Ice Cream Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The genesis of this idea came at a time when the Mexican restaurant chain Chi Chi's was supremely popular.

The proximity of its creation alone, along with the fact that the Choco Taco is a tasty treat has made it very popular in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and around the entire country.

We reached out to our readers and listeners last year about the “Choco Taco” and they shared their opinions:

Spencer McDonald In Sterling, Virginia wrote simply, "Sad Day" along with a picture of a Choco Taco.

Wendy Roberts Friel wrote:

"THE HOARDING HAS BEGUN!!!" (Posting her own photo below).

Wendy Roberts Friel. Wendy Roberts Friel. loading...

Highly regarded radio talk show host Jeff Katz wrote:

"Very sad news to share," said Katz. Katz lived in the Atlantic City area more than 30 years ago. He has been a well-traveled and successful broadcaster in multiple markets, including his long-time, popular program in the Ashland, Virginia area.

One of my favorite social media posts on this topic comes from DatGuy83, who wrote:

Out of everything that has happened over the last few years, the news that the Choco Taco is no more has to be the hardest to hear. I'm going to need time to process this and deal with it. Hug your loved ones, you never know when they might be gone - DatGuy83

That's just a good old fashion fun comment. But, you can see that people were passionate about this "loss."

It has long been said that all good things must end.

However, nobody said that you can’t bring back a favorite like “Choco Taco.”

SOURCES : Fortune Magazine, Klondike, USA Today.

