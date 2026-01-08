A Burlington County man has been arrested for allegedly sharing videos online that showed toddlers engaging in sexual acts with adult men.

Criminal Charges Filed

26-year-old Christian Lutz of Riverton has been charged with third-degree possession and second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Tip Sparks Investigation

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says an investigation began after they received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Lutz's alleged online activities, which included exchanging "videos with others that showed toddlers and prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts with adult males."

During the execution of a search warrant at his home, multiple cell phones were seized. After those devices are analyzed, the case will be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation was conducted by the prosecutor's office with assistance from the Riverton and Evesham Township Police Departments.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

