A South Jersey community is mourning the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy.

The Washington Township Police Department said that at about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, their officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Westminster Boulevard for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

Officers at the scene found a 10-year-old boy with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the child was pronounced dead.

Boy fatally shot in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva

Impact on Birches Elementary School

Authorities say the child was a student at Birches Elementary School, which was briefly placed on lockdown as police investigated the incident.

Police Chief Offers Support to Educators

Washington Township Police Chief Pat Gurcsik took to Facebook Wednesday morning and posted this heartfelt message to his community:

Today, I — along with the entire Washington Township Police Department — recognize and honor educators everywhere, and especially those in our hometown.

This morning, you walk into your building with heavy hearts, your minds working to process a tragedy. And yet, you will show up — professionally, compassionately — offering strength and comfort to our youngest hearts and minds, all while carrying your own grief.

We see you.

We hear you.

And we are here for you.

I have directed additional patrols in and around Birches School. If you need us, we are here.

Counseling and support services are being coordinated through the school district for students, staff, and families affected by this tragedy.

The investigation into the shooting continues in coordination with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. No further details will be released out of respect for the privacy of the family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 589-0330.

