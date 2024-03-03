An Atlantic City man is headed to prison for several years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting his 8-year-old stepdaughter.

On Thursday, 45-year-old Andreas Andreadis learned he would be spending the next nine years behind bars, he will be under parole supervision for life once released and will be required to register as a Megan's Law offender.

Back in September, a grand jury in Atlantic County found Andreadis guilty of the following charges:

Second-degree sexual assault

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by abuse

The jury found that the defendant entered the then-eight-year-old victim’s bedroom and touched her vagina while she was sleeping on September 15th, 2019.

At the time, the Andreadis was the girl's stepfather.

After being found guilty, authorities said due to his criminal history, the State would be seeking an extended prison term, which could have sent him away for 20 years.

Andreadis' sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act, which means he must serve 85% of his term, or about 7 ⅔ years, before becoming eligible for parole.

