Stunning $3 million home in Morris County is rare dream

First of all, New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country. With 1,259 people per square mile, we are living on top of each other.

So when you imagine having 8 acres all to yourself, which in turn border 56 more acres of preserved open space, you get a peaceful easy feeling as The Eagles might sing. The seclusion is great and the $3.25 million property you’d be living in comes with a shocker.

The property taxes are only $15,000 per year. How? Because most of the acres you’d own are farmable. The home itself is obscenely gorgeous which you’ll see in a moment.

Where is this gem? It’s in Morris Country (not a terrible commuting distance if you’re able to afford it by working in New York City) in quaint Harding Township. It’s small, fewer than 4,000 people, and affluent. It’s been ranked 6th highest income in the state with a household median of $183,587.

The home hasn’t been listed for sale since it was first built in 1955. It changed hands twice but they were both quietly done private sales. This is publicly listed for sale for the first time in nearly 70 years.

Is it nice?

It has a Helical staircase, a library with a wet bar, a gourmet kitchen, French doors off the dining room that lead to a bluestone patio…you know what? Here’s the keys. Just see for yourself.

21 Featherbed Lane in Harding Township is a sight to behold.

The curb appeal is epic. But wait till you walk inside.

Feels cozy before you even take your shoes off, doesn't it?

You’ll feel like you’re at a resort on vacation. Except you’re already home.

The hardwood floors, that wainscoting, those stairs!

Your formal dining room in case you want to have a few ambassadors over for a state dinner.

The kitchen brings a modern touch to an otherwise classic colonial.

And your family can be right there while you cook.

That aforementioned wet bar, it’s part of the library.

Gotta love a mudroom.

They’re killing me with this bedroom.

Another bedroom.

And so on.

And so on.

You want a finished basement to stretch out?

Should do the trick.

Sometimes you need to get out of the house.

If only to take in the view.

If you want to see more of this paradise you’ll find the full listing here.

