A tornado did blow through NJ last week — in Morris County

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Morris County during the intense storms that moved through overnight after Halloween, very early Friday, Nov. 1.

The tornado with a "somewhat discontinuous damage path" touched down after 12:30 a.m. in Harding Township along Pleasantville Road, where numerous trees were snapped and uprooted, bringing down several utility poles and power lines," according to the public information statement shared by the NWS Sunday afternoon.

The storm damage survey team sent out Saturday also found that the tornado passed into parts of Chatham and Madison, including toward the campus of Drew University, and also crossed Route 24 into Florham Park, the same NWS statement said.

No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the tornado, which had maximum wind speeds of 100 mph, the NWS team said.

"The winds were really 'howling' on Halloween night. Linear storm systems, such as this cold front, aren't always conducive to tornadoes. But all it takes is a little twist to the wind, and you get a potent little spin-up. And I do mean little — the tornado's circulation was only 150 yards wide," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said Sunday after the NWS report was made public.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service said the severe weather that blew through Monmouth County during roughly the same time span did not appear to have been from a tornado.

"Based on all of the pictures we have seen from Wall, and the radar data, we are fairly confident the damage there was due to straight line winds," the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly said in a written statement.

